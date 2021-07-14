Village Council approves classic car show to raise funds for LOPA’s Kids & Kops programs

The Lake Orion Village Council voted 6-0 to approve the permit for the Lake Orion Police Association and Golling Buick GMC to host the Kids & Kops Car Show fundraiser on July 31.

President Pro Tem Jerry Narsh was excused from the council’s regular meeting on Monday.

The classic car show is planned from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Street closures are Broadway Street from M-24 to Shadbolt Street; Flint Street from Anderson Street to Lapeer Street and the public parking lot on the corner of Anderson and Front streets.

Streets will be closed for setup beginning at 6 a.m. and teardown, with streets expected to be open around 4 p.m., according to the event application. Anticipated attendance is 250 people.

Proceeds from the car show benefit the Lake Orion Police Association and support of the Kids & Kops program.

The car show features classic cars, hot rods and trucks, a trophy presentation, music, food and raffles. — J.N.