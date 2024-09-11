Village council approves carrying over unused funds for parks and recreation projects

By on No Comment

The Lake Orion Village Council voted unanimously to approve a supplemental appropriation that allows the parks and recreation advisory committee to carry over unused funds from last fiscal year.
The committee’s unused funds total $2,757, which the committee will now be able to use in addition to this fiscal year’s $5,000 for capital projects.
The committee’s intent is to use the money for resurfacing Atwater Park’s basketball court, according to Village Manager Darwin McClary.
“I know our basketball court over there is awful,” Council President Jerry Narsh said. “I had somebody email me a while back and they said ‘it’s an ankle buster.’” – J.G.

Village council approves carrying over unused funds for parks and recreation projects added by on
View all posts by Joseph Goral →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *