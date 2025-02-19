Village Council approves agreement with DDA for DPW to perform 2025 season snow removal

DDA to discuss snow plowing responsibilities

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council 6-0 approved a service agreement with the Downtown Development Authority on Feb. 10 for the Department of Public Works to perform snow removal services and salting on sidewalks and parking lots downtown on behalf of the DDA.

The services are scheduled to take place through June 30 for $17,000

Council Member Michael Lamb made the motion with the understanding “that I don’t think we should be doing private sidewalks in the future with village funds.”

The sidewalks that will be impacted by the agreement are “primarily in the business district,” according to DPW director Wesley Sanchez, who added public sidewalks are cleared at the same time as the roads.

Lamb’s motion is different from the revised snow plow policy approved by the council last month that outlined major roads, secondary roads, tertiary roads and the order they are serviced, according to Village Council President Teresa Rutt.

“In the past, there has been an agreement with the DDA and the DPW to remove the snow and ice from the downtown sidewalks in the business district,” Rutt said. “It is up for review, but because there has not been a discussion with downtown property owners, and we want to get through this season, this agreement is just for the remainder of this winter season.”

Rutt added the DDA will have a discussion about if they want to be in the business of snow plowing, or if it should be the business and property owners’ responsibility.

Council Member George Dandalides was absent from the meeting.