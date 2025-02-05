Village Council approves agreement for police one academy training services

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council approved a master service agreement between the Lake Orion Police Department and Lexipol LLC for police academy training services during its meeting on Jan. 27.

Lake Orion Police Chief Mark Amundson requested the approval, according to Village Manager Darwin McClary.

Amundson said the licensing agency for law enforcement officers in Michigan required continuing police education (CPE) in June. CPE includes additional education and training that officers are mandated by the state to obtain.

The services cost $1,529.20 for the first year, including a one-time set-up fee of $355 that may increase in later years, according to village documents.

“The state of Michigan has also graciously funded us based on the number of officers we have with grant money, which we have already received,” Amundson said. “Which will offset the costs of this plus some to meet our CPE training requirements.”

This means there will be no financial impact to the village, said Amundson.

McClary said the agreement does not require the village council to approve a budget amendment.