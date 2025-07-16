Village Council approves $14k PowerDMS policy management system contract

System expected to save time for the police department

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council approved a policy management system contract with PowerDMS for $14,214.50 on Monday.

PowerDMS is a cloud-based policy and document management software system that village documents say will enable efficient distribution, tracking and acknowledgment of police department policies and procedures. The software is widely used by law enforcement agencies statewide and nationwide to support accreditation, compliance and internal accountability.

Policy management has been a challenge for the LOPD and the village as a whole, said Lake Orion Police Chief Mark Amundson, who listed seven benefits to the system in a council action summary sheet.

Automatic version control maintains historical data of policies, providing the ability to quickly look at changes made to policies over time.

“If a policy has been changed six times over 10 years, we can actually look at what the version of the policy was at any given time, which is something that right now would take a lot of work to do,” Village Manager Darwin McClary said.

Staff acknowledgment and compliance tracking requires employees to read and acknowledge policies, and a public-facing policy portal gives the public the ability to look at policies online, It is audit-ready by simplifying preparation for accreditation, legal review, and compliance audits, legal risk mitigation enhances defensibility in litigation by documenting policy compliance, secure storage of training records, directives, forms and reference materials is included, and the software makes content searchable and accessible by desktop or mobile devices.

“It’s an automated process that will manage our policies for us as we’re revising them,” Amundson said. “For example, our reserve officer policy we completely revamped with legal. And this will be a way to distribute it, to maintain it and to keep it compared to binders and books and different files.”

Council Member Michael Lamb called the software an effective organizational tool.

“I think this is a very good example of what (Amundson is) bringing to our police force,” Council Member George Dandalides said.

All reserve officers, full time officers, ordinance officers will be able to use the software, according to Amundson. He said that he expects to start using the system by the end of this week or early next week.