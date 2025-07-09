Village Council adopts updated engineering design and construction standards

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council adopted updated engineering design and construction standards during their regular meeting on June 23.

The standards are intended to be used in conjunction with the village’s zoning ordinance “to provide a sound, reasonable basis for the design and preparation of construction plans” where site improvements on commercial and residential parcels within the village will be designed, according to village documents.

“The ordinance amendments will be presented to the village council to ensure that the standards and the village’s ordinances do not conflict,” Village Manager Darwin McClary said.

These standards are also required to be used for the preparation of construction plans, which must be completed and approved before a zoning compliance permit is issued. Construction plans provide details of site improvements including sanitary sewers, storm sewers, water mains, detention and retention basins, storm-water quality control, grading and rear yard drainage, paving, sidewalks, soil erosion and sedimentation control, and alteration of grade plans. Plans also form the basis for the issuance of a building permit, or a permit to construct.

The standards also intend for residential properties to submit site plans if a new house is to be built, if a house is to be torn down, or if a major change is to be made to the property, according to Village Engineer Wendy Spence.

The former design and construction standards were adopted by the village council in 2013.