Village approves agreement with Clinton River Watershed Council for education services

Contract lasts 5 and a half years

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council approved the village’s service agreement with the Clinton River Watershed Council for education services in a total estimated amount of $6,027 on July 14.

The village’s current contract with the CWRC expires on Sept. 30 while the new contract takes effect on Oct. 1 to align the contract cycle on the same timeline as permit submissions and renewals through MiEnviro, according to documents sent by the CRWC to Village Manager Darwin McClary.

In order to accommodate the five-and-a-half-year contract period billing schedule, the village will be invoice the first six months before beginning to receive annual invoices in February of each subsequent contract year. This means the village was charged an initial fee of $500 during the week of the agreement’s approval, according to documents. A subsequent fee of $1,000 will be billed the week of Feb. 16, 2026.

“These services are required as part of our NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) MS4 storm water permit,” McClary said.

The program assists communities in meeting their MS4 (municipal separate storm sewer system) permit requirements for public education, and was recently updated to include feedback of municipal participants, county partners and members of the public who have attended and participated in activities listed in the collaborative water-shed public education plan.

Through this feedback, the program now includes residential green stormwater infrastructure programming, including the CRWC’s annual native plant and rain barrel sales, instruction of the master rain gardener program and additional web resources, social media asset creation for municipal use and the piloting of the storm-drain art program that “will raise awareness of ultimate storm drain discharge locations by engaging local artists,” according to the CRWC document.

The program will continue offering the following educational services: stream leaders, weekly clean, adopt-a-stream, WaterTowns, River Day, the Lake St. Clair and Clinton River Water festivals, Clinton Clean Up and more.

The motion to approve the agreement was made by Council Member Michael Lamb and approved unanimously.