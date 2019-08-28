Village and supporters to help Bruce with accommodations, social security

By Jim Newell

Bruce Gertz can stay on the bench on M-24. But he also will have a small place to call home, store his belongings and sleep during the nights and stay during the cold winter months.

A team of friends, advocates, village council members and administrators are working to find Gertz permanent lodging and get him Social Security and Medicare benefits to help with his long-term needs.

That was the message during the village council meeting on Monday.

Council President Ken Van Portfliet read a statement addressing the council’s position, stating that councilmembers are “caretakers of public policy in our community” and their “role is to listen to all voices on all issues that are of importance to the health, safety and well-being of all in our community and to take necessary action to ensure reasonable public safety policy is adopted.”

Van Portfliet added: “…we have learned that Bruce both wants and needs a safe place to sleep at night and a warm place in the winter months. The Lake Orion Village Council is pleased to report that members of the council, the police department, village administration and the community at large are working together to assist Bruce in obtaining Social Security and Medicare.”

The hope is to find Gertz a place in the next 30 days.

He will also still be able to wander Orion as he choose and can sit on the benches along M-24 whenever he wishes, said Lake Orion Police Chief Jerry Narsh, adding that he, council members and friends of Gertz are working with the Stephen Ministry at the Lake Orion United Methodist Church toward achieving these goals.

Gertz, who is in his mid- to late-sixties, has roamed the Orion area for nearly 20 years, making his home wherever he chose. Since this spring, he has been living on a bench on Lapeer Road in front of the plaza on the east side of M-24, south of Atwater Street, that houses several local businesses.

During the July 8 council meeting, Councilmember Ray Hammond asked what can be done about possibly relocating Gertz. Hammond asked for a representative of the police department to attend the next council meeting to advise the council on its options.

Hammond had received inquiries from residents who were concerned about Gertz’s safety being on M-24, and the appearance of Gertz taking up residence at the “gateway” to the village. Hammond, as an elected representative of the people, then took those concerns to the council, said Narsh.

“Sometimes, a difficult conversation can have a really good outcome. Most importantly, Bruce’s voice was included in the decision,” said Narsh, who has spoken with Gertz. “He’s excited about it. He wants to have a place in Lake Orion. He just loves being along M-24 watching the world go by.”

Narsh added that the amount of Social Security Gertz will likely be “eligible for will pay for a modest place in Lake Orion.”

“He’ll have a place to for his things, his own restroom. A microwave. Bruce likes to microwave his meals. But most importantly, Bruce is actually providing for himself. The Social Security that he has earned will keep him warm at night,” Narsh said.

Kim and Jeremy Dunn have been longtime supporters of Gertz, helping him out with food and supplies and arranging for his lodgings during the winter months.

Both are pleased that the Lake Orion Police Department, the village and Gertz’s supporters are working together to come up with a plan that Gertz wants.

“I’m happy with it,” Kim said. “They’re not strong-arming him into doing all of this.”

“It’s really the best route to take. It’s not going to be aggressive toward him. It’s going to try to actually help him and put him in a location that he needs,” Jeremy said.

Especially important to the Dunns and Gertz’s supporters is that he was consulted and is pleased with the plan.

“That’s the important part. Because if he doesn’t agree to it, then we’re back to square one and he’s going to find a different location every night, and that’s all he’s got to do. So, let’s alleviate that and give him a place to go,” Jeremy said.

“These are good things. He welcomes this. People keep thinking that this is being shoved down his throat. No. He welcomes these things,” Narsh said. “He’ll just be a fixture along M-24 and have some place to go at night.”

Narsh said that if Gertz’s Social Security doesn’t come through in 30 days, some council and community members have offered to help pay for his lodgings until it does.

Gertz will still have to abide by the same laws as everyone else, including keeping the area around his bench clean. Which he has done, Narsh said, adding that Gertz has been assessed by medical and psychological professionals, all of whom “have deemed him capable of making his own decisions and taking care of himself.”

“Everyone has come together and recognized that Bruce is a member of the community. This approach treats him with dignity and respect and keeps his independence rights,” Narsh said. “The council took on a tough topic and came out on the right side of it.”

Lake Orion Village Council Statement Regarding Bruce Gertz

Members of the Lake Orion Village Council are the caretakers of public policy in our community, our role is to listen to all voices on all issues that are of importance to the health, safety and well-being of all in our community and to take necessary action to ensure reasonable public safety policy is adopted.

One issue of concern brought to council member’s attention was an individual who was camping in public along S. Broadway (M-24). The opinions of those who brought these concerns varied from his safety at night to his appearance and the public health conditions around his location.

As part of our due diligence, we requested a legal review of this behavior. We learned of the history of the individual, and we listened to the opinions of those who care for him, provided for him and look out for his safety, and have done so for many years.

As a result, we as a united council in partnership with our police department and village administration have been working closely with the people who know and care for Bruce, and other members of the community who have stepped up to provide real solutions.

As a result of these communications, we have learned that Bruce both wants and needs a safe place to sleep at night and a warm place in the winter months. The Lake Orion Village Council is pleased to report that members of the council, the police department, village administration and the community at large are working together to assist Bruce in obtaining Social Security and Medicare. The goal is to have the means in place to allow Bruce to have shelter at night in his chosen community and be close to M-24 where he is happiest during the day. Bruce agrees that the must abide by the health and safety laws that govern us all and has done so while abiding at his present location.

After all, Bruce is and has been a member of our community for over 20 years, although he makes personal choices and lives a lifestyle that is unique, it is his choice as an American and member of the Lake Orion community to make. Lake Orion is a caring and loving community that comes to the aid of all in need. We ask that everyone provide Bruce the dignity he deserves and to continue to assist him as you have so for many years.

We have listened to many in the community, most importantly Bruce himself and are pleased to participate by working together to help him have security and safety, while living his life the way he chooses.