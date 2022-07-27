Village Admin. offices switch to four day work week

LAKE ORION – The Village of Lake Orion is changing its administration office hours to a four day work week.

Village Hall will now be open from 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed on Fridays, effective Aug. 1.

Village administration made the request citing it as “an effort to provide better service to the public and addressing staff coverage of the Administrative offices.” The village council approved the request 7-0.

“This will add an additional two hours in the morning for customers to transact business at the Village who otherwise are unable to because of their schedule. In addition, the four-day work week will provide additional staff coverage, especially with absences due to vacation and illness,” interim village Manager D. Wayne O’Neal said in the request to council.

The Lake Orion Village Council meets regularly at 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month in council chambers at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St.

Meeting agendas, agenda packets and minutes are available online at lakeorion.org under the “Board” tab. – J.N.