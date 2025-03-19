View Newspaper Group sales professionals honored

LAPEER — Leadership at View Newspaper Group is proud to announce the company’s 100+ Club Class of 2024.

Each sales professional honored achieved more than 100% of their individual sales goals for the entire year of 2024. A dinner and celebration attended by View Newspaper Group leadership, the honorees and their guests was held at Frankenmuth Brewery to honor the group on Wednesday, March 12.

View Newspaper Group Publisher Wes Smith said, “We take great pride in honoring the 100+ Club Class of 2024 to acknowledge and show our appreciation for their dedication, hard work and outstanding sales achievement.”

The 100+ Club Class of 2024 includes Michele Guerra, Nikki Howard, Murray Callahan, Jim Misener and Lorraine DeHues.

View Newspaper Group is Michigan’s largest independently owned newspaper group covering 13 Michigan counties. The company publishes 21 newspapers with print editions reaching more than 335,000 households each week plus an additional 500,000 monthly online readers.