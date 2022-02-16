VFW raises funds for Oxford/Orion FISH

VFW Post 334 presents check to Oxford/Orion FISH. (From left) Michelle Behm Vice President, Oxford/Orion FISH, Chuck Haskin VFW Post 334 Quartermaster/Adjutant, Jim Hubbard, Commander VFW Post 334, Sue Hackstock, Vice President, Oxford/Orion FISH. Photo by Jim Muys, VFW Post 334

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Despite the holidays being over, it’s still giving season for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 334 who had their annual check presentation to Orion/Oxford FISH Adopt-a-Shelf program last week.

“When we ask someone to adopt a shelf, the average it’s going to cost us is about $100 a month, give or take,” said Michelle Behm, president of the Oxford/Orion FISH board. “The VFW, they have made the decision, they just give us the entire amount every year.”

For the fifth year in a row, VFW Post 334 donated $1,200 to the program. Adopt-a-Shelf allows a community organization to purchase the product, deliver and stock it on the shelves at FISH or donate funds for the pantry volunteers to purchase and stock the items.

“We felt that (FISH) was one place that we could get the best bang for the buck. What is the best thing for your community? And that is to have food. There’s a lot of people out there, not anything of their fault, but right now could use a helping hand. Our FISH organization does that for us,” said Chuck Haskins, VFW Post 334 Quartermaster/Adjutant.

The year, VFW Post 334 is sponsoring the spaghetti sauce shelf.

“It’s my favorite event of the year because they’re just such wonderful men and to be in the presence of such honorable veterans who, in their retirement ages, they’re not just sitting back, they’re just constantly focused on giving back to the community,” Behm said. “They’re just an amazing group of men.”

VFW Post 334 is a consistent sponsor for programs that aid the community. A good amount of their fundraising is done through their Buddy Poppy Drive that takes place in May every year.

“We feel that it’s everybody’s responsibility to help out those who need help,” Haskins said.

FISH serves Oxford, Orion, part of Oakland, Leonard and Addison townships. Once a month families come into the facility to do grocery shopping. FISH also gives out dinner gift cards for Thanksgiving and Christmas and has both a Christmas program and back-to-school backpack program.

To apply for FISH programming, or to help out, call their office at 248-628-3933 or visit oxfordorionfish.org.

“I don’t know of a better benefit to a community than what FISH is doing. I carry them in the highest regards for what they do,” said Haskins. “Not seeing any child go hungry is the best dollar we can spend as a Post.”