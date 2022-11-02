VFW Post 334 to host Veterans Day ceremony

North Oakland VFW Post 334 will host ceremonies in honor of Veterans Day beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Orion Center.

The ceremony is open to the public.

Navy veteran Lee Smith, an Orion Township resident, will emcee the ceremony, providing the welcome, opening remarks and closing.

VFW 334 Chaplain Jim Muys will give the invocation and benediction.

Doug “Oldie” Slocum, founder and CEO of the Slocum group and retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General, is the keynote speaker for the ceremony.

The ceremony also includes a placing of the wreath, the VFW Post 334 Honor Guard and a few patriotic musical selections.

The Orion Center is at 1335 Joslyn Rd. in Orion Township.

