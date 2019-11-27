VFW Post 334 donates $1,000 to Women Marines Assoc. to support Christmas boxes for troops overseas

Donations needed to help with shipping costs

The Women Marines Association held an overseas packing event packing 240 Christmas boxes for troops overseas on Nov. 16 at the Romeo Masonic Lodge in Romeo, Michigan.

VFW Post 334 of North Oakland donated $1,000 in food items for this event.

Daniel Axford and Oxford Elementary schools, Kingsbury Country Day School, and Oxford and Clarkston middle schools made up more than 500 Christmas cards for the overseas troops that were included in the boxes.

It costs $18.50 to ship each of these boxes overseas. The Women Marines Association asks that anyone who would like to support them as they continue to make a difference for those who are deployed in harm’s way send donations to help cover the cost of postage.

Monetary support can be made out and mailed to: WMA Motor City MI-2, P.O. Box 590, Romeo, MI 48065.

The WMA is a 501(c)3 non-profit charitable organization comprised of women who have served or are serving honorably in the United States Marine Corps. — C.H.