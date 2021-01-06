VFW Post 334 donate winter coats to LO/Oxford elementary schools

Last month, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 334 received a request from Lake Orion and Oxford elementary schools for children’s winter coats, hats, gloves and mittens.

While VFW Post members Bob Mahan and his wife Cindy Mahan were shopping at Meijer on Brown Road shopping for children’s coats, the Mahan’s explained to a store employee what the items were for. The store employee contacted the department head who then contacted the store’s director Rob Aquilina. Aquilina then offered VFW Post a $1,000 gift card to buy 33 winter coats.

With Meijer’s gift and the additional donations from 17 Post and Auxiliary families, by the end of the week, 124 winter coats, 168 mittens & gloves and 67 hats were collected. The donations were then delivered to the Oxford and Lake Orion Schools.

— Megan Kelley