Veterans look to share grant funds with local businesses

The Vietnam Veterans Chapter 133 of Oakland County recently received a grant from Oakland County through their Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

With the grant funds, Chapter 133 Vietnam Veterans would like to share the wealth with Vietnam Veteran business owners in Oakland County that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to be eligible to receive some of the grant funds, the business owner must be a Vietnam Veteran and own a business that resides in Oakland County.

Those who qualify and are interested in taking advantage of this opportunity can contact Al Tarlo Sr., Vice President of the VVA Chapter 133 of Oakland County at 248-397-8873 or 248-496-4871or via email at ait12fast@hotmail.com. — M.K.