Veterans donate to perpetual care of Orion Veterans Memorial

On April 26, VFW Post 334 veterans presented a check for $1,000 toward the Orion Veterans Memorial Perpetual Fund, which helps maintain the memorial.

The current fund drive to support the ongoing care of the memorial runs through May 31 and donations can be sent to: Orion Veterans Memorial, 1520 S Lapeer Rd., Suite 203, Lake Orion MI 48360.

The Orion Veterans Memorial is located at 532 S. Broadway St. in Orion Township and is dedicated to all military service personnel from all branches of the United States military.

“Orion veterans will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 1:30 p.m. May 30 to commemorate the men and women who fought and died for the Freedom of this great country,” said VFW Post 334 Quartermaster Chuck Haskin.

“By honoring these heroes, we preserve their memory and their sacrifice. They all had one thing in common; love and loyalty to their country. Let’s show them the same love and loyalty!”

– J.N.