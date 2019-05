Very one-sided

When it comes to pro-lifers, they always seem to put the blame on the women who are pregnant and seeking an abortion, but never a word on the men who get them pregnant and leave them.

Why aren’t they protesting in front of the men’s homes like they do in front of clinics? Shouldn’t the men be held accountable too? Why should they get a free pass? It’s their child, too.

Think about it, and have a good day.

JP King

Lake Orion