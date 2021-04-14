Use your own innate wisdom to discern the truth

It’s been a couple years since we began hearing warnings of fake news on the Internet, the papers, radio, television or from friends and family.

And, truth is we still must watch. I, like you, do my best to decipher what is real and what is not. Fortunately, we were designed with innate wisdom by our Creator. This wisdom becomes active when a story catches our attention. Our mind power goes to work deciphering the good or bad energy around it. We then use the judgment tools we have learned.

God tells us not to judge by appearances, but to look deeper and find out if it is true for us. When you hear or see something, check in with yourself to see how it makes you feel. If your feelings are that of shock, outrage, disgust or even extreme excitement those are experiences not yet discerned.

Activating your judgment power helps you discern. Take a moment to breathe in and connect with your consciousness.

Take the necessary time needed to contemplate. Wisdom is not found in an immediate reaction. When you take this time you will automatically feel the wisdom within you to tell you what is true.

Recently, I saw news about Iran. Reading it reminded me of a conversation with a man who came into my church a couple years ago. He explained about an old agreement the United States had in that area which affected his country, Iraq.

He explained that the choice our country makes in that area of the world affects the lives of his family there.

My judgment was activated, but I could not decipher its truth on my own. At the time I had no choice but to put that news aside thinking the truth must not be mine to know.

In less than a week, I was in a local emergency room with a family member. While we waited in a hallway for an available room, a man came out of the room across the hall. His eyes caught ours and we all smiled and greeted one another. He said he prayed all the way to the hospital for his loved one, asking God to get them there in time.

After telling his stories and his praises for God he told us he was from Iraq. We listened to his stories which were just horrific to us. We asked questions and, yes, we began to use the judgment we had set up for ourselves as we continued to talk to this complete stranger.

His kind soul was like a fountain overflowing with gratitude to God for making a pathway for him to be in America. I was grateful to find we both shared the same thoughts about God being everywhere and in everything.

He listened and used his judgment as I spoke of how Unity Centers teach that God is Omni-present. God is everywhere and in everything. In speaking of Jesus we discussed that he came to show us the way and taught us to use our mind power to connect consciously with God. Plus, now it is our job to live Jesus’ example.

Soon it was time for us to leave the hallway. Saying goodbye to the gentleman, I thanked him again for sharing his story. I explained there was another comment Jesus left for us: wherever two or more are gathered in my name, there in the midst I am.

Using our innate wisdom and having discerned our own judgments of each other’s stories in agreement, we prayed together. One American, one Iraqi joining hands in prayer. Seeing and affirming the creation of a good plan and of leadership that works and allows all people a good life. Not a life that man wants for them, but one that God would put into action for them.

Then he and I were to visualize life being good in Iraq and his people happy.

Upon walking to our next room, I mentioned to one of the aides about the kind man who had shared his story about life in Iraq. She said that she was also from Iraq and gave me a little of her story, which confirmed his story.

Afterwards, she said, “I am so grateful to be living in America.” The grace of God softly placed my hand on her back and the words that came out were simply, “God bless you for all that you have seen and been through. Glad you are here now.”

I felt truly blessed to have heard these stories of truth and grateful to be born an American.

Blessings of love and peace,

Linda La Croix

Linda La Croix is Prayer Chaplain & Unity Director at Unity of Lake Orion.

