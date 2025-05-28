UPS shred event to benefit K-9 Stray Rescue League

The UPS store at 540 N. Lapeer Rd. and Iron Mountain Shredding are sponsoring a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until truck is full) on June 21.

The event will take place in parking lot near Cottage Inn Pizza. People can bring all their shreddable paper products including sensitive documents, folders, newspapers, magazines (no need to remove staples or paper clips) and light cardboard.

No DVD’s, CD’s, plastics or metal.

Donations accepted. Proceeds will go to K-9 Stray Rescue League of Oxford. – J.N.