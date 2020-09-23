U.S. Rep. Slotkin tours Lake Orion during campaign stop on Saturday

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Congressional Representative Elissa Slotkin (MI-8th District) visited downtown Lake Orion on Saturday, speaking to dozens of supporters before taking a tour of the village.

Slotkin spoke briefly from the Children’s Park gazebo to Democratic supporters, laying out her reasons for seeking re-election before a question and answer session and then a one-on-one Q&A to hear questions and concerns from individuals.

Slotkin and her husband, Dave Moore, a retired Army colonel and Apache helicopter pilot, also visited American Legion Post 233 in Lake Orion, speaking with veterans and guests.

Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Molly LaLone gave Slotkin and Moore, who live in Holly, a tour of the village, with Slotkin speaking to local businesses owners about how they have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We saw what Michiganders can do when there is a desperate need,” Slotkin told supporters.

Slotkin told guests one of the reasons she ran for office was to help people with pre-existing medical conditions get medical insurance coverage. She said the next president should nominate the next supreme court justice and she wants to bring manufacturing back to Michigan and the United States.