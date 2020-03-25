Twp, village, school board cancel all meetings during state shutdown

By on No Comment

Orion Township, the Village of Lake Orion and Lake Orion Community Schools have canceled all scheduled meetings for the month of March during the statewide stay-at-home order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The meeting schedules for the Village and Township are expected to be reassessed after April 13.

Online: oriontownship.org, lakeorion.org, lakeorionschools.org.

The Lake Orion Review will publish a meeting schedule in print, on lakeorionreview.com and Facebook as soon as meeting dates are announced.

 

Twp, village, school board cancel all meetings during state shutdown added by on
View all posts by mmkelley →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.