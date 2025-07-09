Twp. board passes first reading of Silverbell, Lapeer roads parcel rezoning

Parcel is on the same site as the proposed Sheetz development

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — The Orion Township Board of Trustees voted 6-0 on Monday to approve the first reading of a rezoning request for a parcel on the southwest corner of Silverbell and Lapeer roads.

Clerk Julia Dalrymple made the motion to approve the first reading, which was supported by Trustee John Carson. Trustee Carrie Hilgendorf was absent from the meeting with notice.

Sterling Heights-based F&D Silverbell Company LLC, which owns the property, submitted the rezoning request to the township on May 20, 2025. The 2.17 acre irregularly shaped vacant parcel could be rezoned from Industrial Park to General Business when the board considers a second reading and possible adoption/approval during its meeting on Aug. 4.

The proposed use of the property is listed as “common drives, detention basin and retail use” in the rezoning request submitted to the township.

The planning commission, at its June 18 meeting, passed a motion to recommend approval of F&D Silverbell rezone request.

“We’ve been working with this developer for several years now on several uses, including the Sheetz gas station on the northeastern quarter of this parcel,” said Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett. “It’s been recommended by the planning commission to approve the rezoning, and that’s my recommendation as well.”

Barnett said there was some confusion with different parcels being in different zoning districts at the site.

“It’s pretty straightforward, just cleaning it up,” said Trustee Jack Lovat, who sits on the planning commission.

“The rezoning from IP (Industrial Park) to GB (General Business) is needed to allow the construction and shared use of common drives and detention basin that will serve multiple proposed GB (General Business) compatible parcels. The current IP (Industrial Park) zoning does not permit these essential infrastructure elements. Rezoning ensures the property can be used effectively and consistently with adjacent uses, preserving the owner’ s right to reasonable and beneficial use of the land,” the rezoning application stated.

Township documents did not list what businesses could potentially be developed on the site.

Sheetz development

The 6,139 square feet Sheetz development at 4160 S. Lapeer Road on the southwest corner of Lapeer and Silverbell roads is for a proposed convenience store and gas station with eight pumps and 16 fueling stations and a 24-hour drive-thru fast-food restaurant.

The area where Sheetz is developing is zoned General Business and is on 1.97 acres, according to the Sheetz site plan submitted to the township.

The development will use .26 acres for the building footprint, with 1.21 acres being designated for parking and walking and the remaining space will be open space.

The Orion Township Planning Commission approved the site plan and special land use for the Sheetz development on Aug. 21, 2024. The site plan also calls for landscaping features along Lapeer and Silverbell roads and new access drives along both roads.

While Sheetz has encountered opposition from residents in many Oakland County communities where it has tried to locate, there has not been any opposition from the township or residents for the proposed Orion Township development, Barnett said.

Township documents did not list a proposed starting and completion date for the Sheetz construction.

The property is owned by F&D Silverbell Company LLC and is being developed by MC Development Holdings, LLC out of Columbus, Ohio, according to township documents.