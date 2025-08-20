Twp. board approves EastPort PUD and concept plan

Development would bring 55 homes to Orion

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — The Orion Township Board of Trustees voted 6-0 to approve the EastPort Village planned unit development (PUD) concept and eligibility plan during its meeting on Monday.

Treasurer Matt Pfeiffer made the motion to approve the PUD concept and eligibility plan, which was supported by Trustee Jack Lovat. Trustee John Carson was absent from the meeting with notice.

The proposed EastPort development is on the site of the Jacobsen’s property along the east side of Lapeer Road across from Odanah Avenue, and is located at 571 S. Lapeer Rd. and 545 S. Broadway St. A portion of the property is located in the Village of Lake Orion.

Moceri Lake Orion LLC, the developers for the project, submitted the PUD application for the project. The development is on 11.68 acres and will be developed as a mixed-use property with both a retail outlet and single-family and townhouse homes.

Eight single-family homes will be located on property within the village portion of the property and 40 on property within the township. There will also be attached seven townhouse residences in the township portion, and one retail building.

“In evaluating this project versus the zoning that was in place I strongly believe and see the evidence that this is a much lower impact than what’s possible on the site. Residential impact is much less than large commercial impact and this is primarily residential,” Pfeiffer said. “The impact of this development, as somebody who has lived here my whole life and drives by this area daily, is going to be a lot less than it would be with a large retail space, and that’s why I support it.”

The Orion Township Planning Commission at its Aug. 6 meeting passed a motion to recommend approval of the PUD concept and eligibility plan. The planning commission and board of trustees, as well as the Village of Lake Orion Planning Commission, held a joint public hearing on June 18.

The developer said the proposed development is consistent with the intent and spirit of the Orion Township Master Plan and its implementation. The proposed development is under single ownership and/or control, such that there is a single person or entity having proprietary responsibility for the full completion of the project.

The proposed development also contains at least as much usable open space as would otherwise be required by the existing zoning, and has incorporated public benefits into the plan.

• Moceri Lake Orion LLC will contribute $55,000 to the Orion Veterans Memorial Maintenance endowment fund in recognition of those who have served the nation.

• Amenities include public pickleball courts, outdoor ﬁre gathering lounge and children’s playground, not just for new residents but for the entire community. These amenities will be open to the public and maintained by the HOA without the use of public funds.

• Moceri Lake Orion LLC has pledged drainage support for the John Winter Subdivision and will be provide $1,000 per residential home, or $55,000, to be directed toward a study to improve existing drainage problems-an investment in neighborhood resilience.

Supervisor Chris Barnett said it was “refreshing” that the developer took public comments “to heart” and reduced the originally proposed density of the project and added public benefits, such as support for the Orion Veterans Memorial.

“We don’t own the property. We’ve had other developers pitch us to do things way more dense than this. And they didn’t get approved, I’ll give you that, but this is a use that I think brings in things that our residents have been asking for, with the market and the small retail and some housing that we don’t really have right now,” Barnett said. “And any commercial use that you could put on the property right now would be a more additional traffic than this proposed use,” Barnett said. So, I support it as well and thank the developer for coming back with some thoughtful changes.”