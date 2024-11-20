Two people taken to the hospital after Orion Township condo explosion, many more left homeless

A condo at the Keatington New Town condominium complex exploded Tuesday evening shortly before 6:30 p.m. Two people were taken to the hospital in serious condition, while others sustained minor injuries, Orion Township Fire Chief Ryan Allen said. Photos provided by Orion Twp.

Orion Township officials provide information on assistance, donations for victims

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

ORION TWP. – A massive explosion at the Keatington New Town Condominiums on Tuesday evening destroyed at least one condominium and heavily damaged several others, authorities said.

Two people with critical injuries were transported to the hospital, and a couple more individuals sustained minor injuries, said Orion Township Fire Chief Ryan Allen.

“It’s one building that exploded. It did cause damage, significant damage, to one other building and it looks like minor damage to two or three other buildings,” Allen said.

Allen said fire officials believe the explosion was caused by a natural gas leak.

The explosion occurred around 6:20 p.m. and brought firefighters from nine surrounding departments to the condo complex on Waldon Road between Baldwin and Joslyn roads, according to Orion Township officials. A fire then engulfed at least one of the condos.

“Right now, we’re working with Consumers Energy to control a gas-fed fire that is on one side of the building,” Allen said on Tuesday evening at the scene of the fire. “They’re having to excavate into the ground to access it. Unfortunately, it’s just one of those unusual situations that’s difficult to get to, so we’re working with them in order to make the scene safe. We’re providing water suppression so their crews can work and be able to get that under control.”

The fire department used drones to survey the damage, and once fire crews were able to completely extinguish the fire they would begin searching for survivors, Allen said.

‘We’re working with the Oakland County Technical Rescue Team in order to be able to fly drones through the structure in order to do a primary search and survey for victims,” Allen said. “When we see gas explosions like this sometimes we see where that building has collapsed in on itself and we have somebody that’s trapped in a pocket or something like that.”

Two people who were initially unaccounted for were later discovered to be away from their home at the time of the explosion.

Residents displaced by the explosion and fire were relocated to Woodside Bible Church in Canterbury Village in Orion Township.

Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett said firefighters were well trained to handle these types of incidents, and community members were already reaching out to find out how they could help those displaced by the fire.

“Our people are the best in the business. And to see the community coming out, multiple churches have opened their doors to take in people that are being displaced,” Barnett said. “We hate when these things happen but this is what our team trains for. We’ve had a similar experience like this a few years ago, so we’re prepared to handle this situation and we’re so grateful for the support of our surrounding community (fire) departments and the outpouring of support from the greater community looking to help these people.”

Orion Township officials will host a press conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday to provide additional information.

On Wednesday afternoon, Orion Township officials provided a list of resources for all residents displaced by the incident – and ways people who want to help can contribute.

For those displaced or in need:

Any victims in need of immediate support should call the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). They can also call Orion Township Hall at 248-391-0304 at ext. 2009 for assistance.

Donations and Contributions

Any cash donations can be sent through Love INC of North Oakland County by phone at 248-693-4357 or online at https://loveincofnoc.org/.

All clothing and food locations can be dropped off at Woodside Bible Church, located in Canterbury Village, 2500 Joslyn Rd.

Residents displaced by the explosion and fire who are in need of food can also make use of Woodside’s Village Food Pantry, also located in Canterbury Village at 2325 Joslyn Court. The pantry phone number is 248-391-1900.