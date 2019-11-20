Two men arrested in armed

Elijah McKinnon and Calide Gordy have been arraigned for the armed robbery that occurred at Addison Oaks County Park in Addison Twp. Aug. 18.

During the incident, an Oxford Township resident was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted by two men, later identified as McKinnon and Gordy, while walking in the trails of Addison Oaks.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Parks Unit were able to identify the suspects, vehicle used in the incident, and were able to recover the items taken from the victim. They also recovered the handgun used in the armed robbery, which had been stolen four days prior in a home invasion in Oakland County.

On Aug. 22, a warrant was obtained for McKinnon and Gordy for Armed Robbery and Felony Firearms.

On Aug. 25, McKinnon and Gordy were arrested in Bay County, Michigan after a crime spree which spanned from Oakland County to Bay County.

Elijah Dominque McKinnon, a Rochester Hills man, 22, was arraigned Nov. 5 at 52-3 District Court in front of Magistrate Marie Soma on charges of Robbery-Armed and Weapons- Felony Firearm. He was given a $250,000 cash/surety bond. His next court date is Dec. 3.

Before being transferred to Oakland County Nov. 4, McKinnon was held in Bay County on Unarmed Robbery and Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Auto.

Calide Aaron Gordy, a Detroit man, 21, was arraigned Nov. 4 at 52-3 District Court in front of Magistrate Soma, also on charges of Robbery- Armed and Weapons- Felony Firearm. He was given a $75,000 cash/surety bond. His next court date is Dec. 3.

Before the transfer to Oakland County Nov. 1, he was held in Bay County on Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Auto.

Gordy has a prior felony conviction of Financial Transaction Device- Stealing Content Without Consent from 2017.