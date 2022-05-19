Twelve Dragon athletes sign college letters of intent

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

As the school year winds down for Lake Orion High School, the school held their final athlete signing day of the year at LOHS last week where 12 seniors signed letters of intent to play their respective sports at various colleges across the country.

“It’s always a great morning and it’s also a time for us as educators and people who work with the student-athletes to really reflect. We see them up here getting ready to graduate, going onto the next level,” said LOCS Athletic Director Chris Bell. “We still remember them walking in as freshmen and seeing them develop as student-athletes. It’s a really proud moment for everybody.”

Track

Lake Orion’s boys and girls track and field coach Stan Ford introduced five runners.

Mecayla Long signed to run track at Cleary University.

High jumper Josh Trudell signed to Adrian College.

Both Hong Bing Tang and Clayton Kuiper signed to run at Central Michigan University.

Cross Country

Ford also introduced Adam Hafeli signed his letter of intent to join the cross country team at Wayne State University.

Volleyball

Head coach of Lake Orion’s girls volleyball team, Tony Scavarda introduced two of his players signing to different schools.

Hannah Lynch signed her letter of intent to Keiser University.

Jaina Macaulay signed to play volleyball at Minot State University.

Soccer

AnnMarie Fosmoen was introduced by Amanda Hutchinson, the assistant coach of the girls varsity soccer team. Fosmoen signed to play soccer at Adrian College.

Baseball

Dragon pitcher Carson Kotch was introduced by head coach Andy Schramek. Kotch signed his letter of intent to join the baseball team at Saginaw Valley State University.

Softball

Pitcher Shannon Mosesso signed to play softball at St. Clair County Community College. Mosesso was introduced by head coach of the varsity softball team, Joe Woityra.

Lacrosse

Ron Hebert introduced two of his varsity players who signed.

Chase Whitaker signed his letter of intent to Grand Valley State.

Reese Meech signed to Davenport where he will join their lacrosse program.

“Obviously we have countless student-athletes that play athletics here in the state of Michigan but only a few, privileged few, get the chance to go on and play at the collegiate level. And that’s dedication to their hard work on the court or athletic field but also in the classroom,” Bell said.

Bell also took a moment to thank parents and families for supporting their student-athletes throughout their lives and throughout their athletic careers.

“Without your dedication, your sacrifice – not only of your time and support but also your wallet and purse, they would not be here today,” said Bell.

This was the final LOCS signing day of the 2021-22 school year.