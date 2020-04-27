Turrell, Shirley Jean; 82, of Lake Orion

Shirley Jean Turrell passed away on April 20, 2020 at the Lake Orion Nursing Center in Lake Orion, Michigan. She was 82.

Shirley was born on May 7, 1937 in Sparta, Tennessee to the late Frank and Josephine Shubert. She was preceded in death by her husband, Evart Matthew Turrell.

Shirley is survived by her children, Traci Turrell of Lakeville, Michigan, and Dawn (Thomas) Kennard of Lake Orion, Michigan; her grandchildren, Brad (Rebecca), Nicole (Todd), Amber, Lindsay (Aaron), Kyle, Brittany (Michael) and Leah; and great grandchildren, Brad, Blake, Ella, Ethan, Jaxon, Aria, Alaina, Levi, Owen, Ivy and Chloe.

She is also survived by her brother Frank (Ida) Shubert of Tampa, Florida.

Shirley enjoyed playing games, cappuccinos, cooking for her family, flowers, looking at old pictures and making people laugh. Her humor will live on in the hearts of so many.

With respect to the ongoing pandemic across the country, a private family gathering will take place with burial to follow at Fremont Township Cemetery.

