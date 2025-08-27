Trolley to run for special events only beginning end of September

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Oxford DDA is planning to end its weekly trolley routes after September and operate only during special events for the rest of 2025.

The trolley had started as a joint venture between the Oxford and Lake Orion DDAs to ferry people between the two downtowns to promote both communities.

Oxford DDA Executive Director Kimberly Smith gave the update at the DDA’s meeting on Aug. 18, which came after the trolley experienced an air suspension system breakage that resulted in keeping it off of the road for several weeks.

Smith said the events would cover the end of October, potentially the end of November for Oxford’s Small Business Saturday and Oxford and Lake Orion’s Polar Express during the holidays.

While the trolley was back on the road just after the DDA’s most recent Organization Committee meeting, the committee spoke about selling the trolley while it was being repaired, Smith said.

“I talked to (DDA Board Chair) Pete (Scholz) offline and said ‘I’m going to pause on that until we have a board meeting because I want to get feedback, I don’t want to pursue trying to sell something if we’re not all in support of moving forward with that option,’” Smith said. “So, I think the options are to sell it, to repurpose it, or to continue to run it weekly, or to start only running it for special events.”

Board Member Ashley Ross said she thinks the DDA should look into partnering with legacy center neighborhoods and keeping the trolley in Oxford on a regular basis. She added Oxford could still incorporate Lake Orion routes for special events.

“We’re not getting the back-and-forth traffic I think that we were used to when it first started,” Ross said. “What I’m seeing now is people from our neighborhoods.”

Ross then suggested making stops in Oxford’s Waterstone and Oxford Lakes subdivisions. She added the DDA could look for partners interested in sponsoring the trolley at the Legacy Center, or potentially looking for a more reliable option than the current trolley.

If the Oxford DDA is no longer sharing trolley costs with a partner like Lake Orion and sponsors, it would make the DDA responsible for its full costs – meaning the DDA’s budget would be changed, Smith said. She added the DDA is currently covering half of its costs.

The Lake Orion DDA did not return requests for comment in time for the Lake Orion Review press deadline.

“I would just like to keep the focus on helping the businesses though, so that we’re not just providing a free shuttle, and people stay in the park and listen to the concert and go home, because then that’s just defeating the purpose,” Board Member Marie Powers said.

Scholz said he does not think the DDA could feasibly end the trolley’s services right now because the DDA already has sponsorships that have been paid for and an agreement with Lake Orion. He added the DDA could finish the current trolley season and have hard conversations about the trolley at the season’s end.

“So, at this point, I would say more discussion to follow as the season plays out,” Scholz said. “At this point, we would continue on until the rest of the year and then take a hard look at that point.”

For more information on the trolley’s repairs, search “Oxford DDA provides trolley status update” on oxfordleader.com.