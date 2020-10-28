Trick-or-treating hours Oct. 31

CDC safety guidelines

Halloween trick-or-treat hours for Orion Township and the Village of Lake Orion are from 6-8 p.m. Saturday.

The township board confirmed the hours during its Oct. 5 meeting, for this year and every going forward as 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

The village follows the township’s hours to avoid confusion, said village Manager Joe Young.

With a current spike in COVID-19 numbers across the country, including record highs in Michigan over the past weekend, trick-or-treating this year also comes with increased warnings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that “traditional Halloween activities can increase the risk of getting or spreading COVID-19 or influenza. Plan on alternate ways to participate in Halloween.”

The CDC has also issued guidelines to help make trick-or-treating safer:

• Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.

• Give out treats outdoors, if possible.

• Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.

• Wash hands before handling treats.

• Wear a mask. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

• Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult. (Masks should not be worn by children under the age of two or anyone who has trouble breathing.)

• Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you. Indoors and outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time.

• Bring hand sanitizer along and use it after touching objects or other people. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

• Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats. — J.N.