Transgender National Day of Remembrance memorial service planned

OXFORD — Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ will hold a special memorial service in observance of the Transgender National Day of Remembrance at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at the church.

The service will include a special prayer, music and a memorial slideshow. Refreshments will follow. The public is welcome to attend.

Anyone who would like their loved one to be included in the slideshow may email photos in a JPEG format to immanuelcongregations@gmail.com.

For more information visit www.icucc.org. Immanuel Congregational Church is at 1 Hovey St. on the corner of Dennison Street, one block off of M-24.