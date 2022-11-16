Time to remove election signs from village, police property for good

Now that the midterm election period is behind us, I would like to say that I hope in the future there will be no political signs displayed on the Village Hall and Police department property.

Prior to the election, I was dismayed to see a dozen political signs advertising only candidates belonging to the GOP prominently displayed right in front of the Village Hall and Police department sign at the intersection of Church and Broadway Streets, clearly on village property.

Strangely, the day after the election these GOP signs were replaced by signs with the names of the Democrats who had been elected to their offices. It was as difficult to figure out the meaning of this switch to signs with the names of the newly elected Democrats, as it had been disturbing to see the previous signs prominently displaying the names of the candidates representing the GOP.

It seems highly inappropriate to me for the Village of Lake Orion offices to be expressing any preference for any political party during an election—in particular in times such as these which are so fraught.

I would hope that when 2024 rolls around with the presidential elections, there will be no political signs on Village property, period.

Dikka Berven

Lake Orion