Thomas V. Roe, Jr. of Lake Orion, MI, passed away on May 8, 2023.

Tom was born on March 11, 1949, in Portsmouth, Ohio to Wanda (Lawson) Roe and Thomas Virgil Roe, Sr.

When Tom was a young child his family moved to Michigan and he went on to graduate from Avondale High School in 1967. He studied at Oakland Community College from March 1970 to June 1974. He was hired at General Motors in 1968 and retired in 2004, as a truck repair tech at Pontiac Motor Division, GMC.

Tom was preceded in death by his sister Connie Farmer; and father, Thomas Virgil Roe Sr.

Tom is survived by his devoted wife Annie Klocek-Roe; children Chuck Roe, Lee Roe, Tara (John) Stamey, Jason Bowser, Matt Florek and Mike Florek; his grandchildren Jeff (Jenifer) Potts, Nick (Nicole) Baker, Megan (Justin) Randolph, Natasha (Jason) Roe and Savanna Stamey; his eight great-grandchildren; his loving, mother Wanda Roe; his niece Katie (Danny) Rodriquez; and two great-nieces.

He was a proud member and past Governor of Pontiac Moose Lodge 182, lifetime member of Pontiac VFW 1370 Auxiliary and Pontiac Eagles Aerie 1230.

Tom loved Nascar, football, renovation shows, and the Discovery and History channels. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and even after retirement he loved tinkering with anything mechanical and passing his knowledge to his sons and son in-law.

Tom loved relaxing anywhere outdoors and sharing a good laugh and conversation with his family and many, many friends.

Everyone is invited to his Celebration of Life beginning at 5 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Pontiac Moose Lodge, 1047 Cesar E. Chavez Ave, Pontiac, MI.

