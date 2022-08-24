The Warehouse Thrift to close on Sept. 1

The Warehouse Thrift would like to thank all our customers over the last eight years for the amazing ride. We have met so many wonderful people that have come into the store and have become part of our family.

It is because of you that we were named Best of the Best 2021 for Furniture and Home Décor! You have shared our great store with your friends and families.

Because of you, we have been able to help over 100 families over the years with mattresses, living room, bedroom and kitchen furniture and even basic needs to get them set up in their new places. We understand sometimes people need a Hand Up, Not a Hand Out!

We sadly have made the decision to close our store. We will be having customer appreciation days from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Aug. 30 and, Sept. 1. There will be MUSIC (brought to you by Clarkston native, “Big” Jon Sampson) and dessert on both days. Even some specials! Stop by and say Hello. Our last day will be Sept. 1.

Hope to see you there. Thanks also to The Lake Orion Review for giving us the opportunity to be included in your Best of the Bests.

Teena Dale

The Warehouse Thrift

(in Canterbury Village)

Editor’s Note: The Warehouse Thrift is an all-volunteer lay ministry that has helped families and other non-profits with gently used clothing, furniture, linens, kitchenware, children’s games, toys and books.