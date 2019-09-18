The Real Men of Orion turn Green’s Park pink to fight breast cancer

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Green’s Park turned pink on Sunday with around 130 supporters of the Real Men of Orion donning their pink shirts for the inaugural Boobs, Tubes & Dudes fundraiser.

The event was part of the Real Men of Orion campaign to raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign and its efforts to combat breast cancer, continue research and support those battling the disease.

This year, the Orion area has four Real Men of Orion: Matt Pfeiffer, owner of Northern Flooring & Interiors, who was the first ambassador from Orion in 2017; Garret Hoffman, last year’s Real Men of Orion ambassador; and new ambassadors, Lake Orion Police Chief Jerry Narsh and Orion Township Parks & Recreation Director Aaron Whatley.

The attendees at Boobs, Tubes & Dudes – and there were plenty of female supporters, as well – got their pontoons, kayaks, paddleboards and tubes and jumped in the water to make “the largest pink float in history” next to the Green’s Park dock.

Pfeiffer hopes next year’s event and an even larger pink float will attract the attention of the Guinness Book of World Records.

This is Whatley’s first year in the Real Men campaign. But behind the fun and frivolity of getting people to participate in the fundraisers, Whatley knows that the there is a serious illness that will take everyone’s effort to defeat.

Last year, his grandmother passed away from cancer.

“It originated in her breasts, they found out, but she refused to tell anybody about it,” Whatley said. “She had a pain in her chest and didn’t say anything about it until the cancer had spread all throughout her back, her body, and she couldn’t bear it.”

Within five weeks of her diagnosis, Whatley’s grandmother had died.

“So, the reason I do it is, one, for my grandma, and, two, because I have a new baby girl. I love my family and I want to take care of them. So, any type of research we can do to battle this disease is fabulous.”

Whatley works for parks and recreation at the Orion Center where many patrons are senior citizens.

“I just think of our patrons and all the seniors who might come in there and do the same thing as my grandma did – battling something but refusing to tell a family member or loved one that they’re struggling through it until it’s too late.

“My goal is to raise at least $2,500 for the campaign. But my personal goal is to raise awareness and for men and women to go to the doctor and get a cancer screening, get a mammogram. If 10 people go and get checked out over the term of this campaign, that’s a win for us,” Whatley said. “My family is number one; my friends are a close second. We’re here for you. Being a part of this really shows me that Orion is here for you.”

All funds raised from the event will go to the Real Men of Oakland County fund.

Anyone who would like to donate can mail or deliver checks or cash to: Northern Flooring, 845 S. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion, MI 48362; the Lake Orion Police Department, 21 E Church St, Lake Orion, MI 48362; or Orion Township Parks and Recreation, 1335 Joslyn Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360. Please make checks payable to the American Cancer Society.

Online donations can be made through realmenoforion.com.

Every dollar raised helps the American Cancer Society save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support, according to the American Cancer Society.