The Pink Armada sails into battle Aug. 1 on Tommy’s Lake

Real Men of Orion ‘Boobs, Tubes & Dudes’ fundraiser to aid in the fight against breast cancer

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Mothers, sisters, wives, daughters, friends, colleagues. Most people know someone in their lives who has been affected by breast cancer.

And real men wear pink – especially when raising awareness and donations for the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

Orion’s pink armada – led by the Real Men of Orion – sails into Tommy’s Lake in Camp Agawam at noon on Aug. 1 to do its part in battling breast cancer during the second Boobs, Tubes & Dudes fundraiser.

This year, there are five Real Men of Orion: Matt Pfeiffer, who was the first ambassador from Orion in 2017; Jordan Knudsen, operator at Legacy 925; John Carson, chief talent director at Orion.Events; Ryan Mansfield, owner/operator Blaster Masters, LLC; and Dave Klonke, owner/0perator RightHookBrand.com.

Pfeiffer, who is in his fifth year with the Real Men of Orion, invites everyone who wants to help raise funds for breast cancer awareness, prevention and treatment – while having fun – to join the party.

For Boobs, Tubes & Dudes, attendees are encouraged to wear pink and bring their tubes, rafts, paddle boards, kayaks or anything else that floats.

In 2019, Green’s Park turned pink with around 130 supporters of the Real Men of Orion donning their pink shirts for the inaugural Boobs, Tubes & Dudes fundraiser.

Tickets for the 2021 Boobs, Tubes & Dudes are $25 and include a 2021 Boobs, Tubes and Dudes t-shirt and all access to the event, or $50 VIP ticket includes two t-shirts and two drink tickets.

Entry to the Tiki Bar is Free, but donations are recommended.

There will be live music from noon – 2 p.m. From 2 – 4 p.m. Tony Kish & Cindee Lish will perform and from 4 – 6 p.m. join in Karaoke for a Cure and sing some your favorite tunes. Or, donate and nominate one of the Real Men to sing.

The Real Men of Orion will continue their Pink-Out fundraising efforts through October, which is breast cancer awareness month. Check their website and Facebook pages, listed below, for event dates.

Supporters can also donate through a link on the Real Men of Orion website.

Every dollar raised during the Boobs, Tubes & Dudes fundraiser and through the Real Men of Orion campaign helps the American Cancer Society save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support, according to the American Cancer Society.

Tickets and information are available through the Real Men of Orion website, realmenoforion.com, and on Facebook at facebook.com/realmenoforion.