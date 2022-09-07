The model for all that comes later? Disagrees with Moceri

I disagree with the Moceri claim that it meets the village Master Plan and zoning, but then I don’t have a vote on such things.

It is filling these sites with buildings, paving, and minimal landscaping. It is far more massive than anything that exists in these locations and adding approximately 150 units, possibly more than 300 cars and people, that will definitely create traffic problems for vehicles, boats, and pedestrians.

The use and building setbacks are at best questionable. We can only hope that the village planner, engineer and planning commission challenge the developer to do better or this will become the model for all that comes later.

Cory Johnston

Lake Orion