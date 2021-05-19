Thank you Orion, Oxford communities

A huge thank you to the Orion and Oxford area people for your generosity during the Lake Orion Knights of Columbus Tootsie roll drive during Palm Sunday weekend.

With your help we will be donating over $10,200 to local charities that deal with people with intellectual challenges.

It has been a challenging year for our communities and with no fundraising activities other than

the Tootsie roll street collections our service to those in need has been hampered.

Again, thankyou so much for your support of the Lake Orion Knights of Columbus.

Jim Pettinato

Grand Knight