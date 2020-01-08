Thank you for supporting more than 200 Orion families through the LO Lions Club Christmas basket program

Thank you to all those generous Lake Orion residents who dropped off a toy or two in one of the Lake Orion Lions Club’s donation boxes around town.

And thanks to the businesses and organizations who featured a donation box at their location – Lakes Community Credit Union, Tangles Salon, The Lake Orion Review, the Orion Township Public Library, Orion Keg and Wine and Orion Township Hall.

A great big thank you to the students, parents, teachers and staff at Lake Orion Schools – the elementary schools…the middle schools…and the high school – all did a super job in collecting and donating canned goods and boxed meals.

The effort this year was the best ever.

Over 200 families received boxes of food and gifts for the Christmas holiday. Way to go Lake Orion – best caring community around.

Again, thanks from the Lake Orion Lions Club. You made our Christmas basket program a big success.

JoAnn Van Tassel

Lake Orion Lions Club