Thank you Family Fun Fest partners and Orion families

We would like to express our sincere appreciation to all of our community and business partners who helped make the Orion Area Youth Assistance Annual Family Fun Fest such a tremendous success last Thursday.

With their support, we are able to not only continue this marvelous evening of exciting activities for our Orion families, but expand on the fun.

The Lake Orion Community Schools Community Education program partnered with the OAYA this year and we are so grateful for their involvement. A special thank you to Community Education Director Lori McGraw and Program Assistant Taylor Ernst.

Thank you also to all of the wonderful families who came out for our annual event.

More than 400 people attended and enjoyed meeting police officers and firefighters, jumping in the bounce house, exploring the petting zoo, striking a pose in the photo booth, making crafts to take home, building LEGOs, winning prizes in the toy walk and raffles, and hanging out with Cha Cha the Tree Frog from Rainforest Café.

Thank you to our Family Fun Fest partners, many of whom donated their time, services and materials:

The Orion Township Fire Department, the Lake Orion Police Department, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Oakland County Parks, Rainforest Café, My Pic Photography, Tim Horton’s, Culver’s of Lake Orion, Brick It Up LEGO-based education facility, Goodrich Quality Theaters, Classic Lanes, Legacy 925, STX Entertainment and Miss Kelly and her petting zoo.

Thank you to the Lake Orion High School National Honor Society students who volunteered and helped run activities at Family Fun Fest.

Family Fun Fest will be back next year with even more to explore!

Sincerely,

Amber Kish, Caseworker, OAYA,

and the OAYA Board of Directors