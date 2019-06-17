Taylor, Jean Elizabeth; of Lake Orion

Jean Elizabeth Taylor; of Lake Orion; wife of the late Lawrence “Bud” Taylor, passed quietly on June 13, 2019 with friends and family by her side. She was the daughter of George and Leola Bentley.

Jean grew up and graduated from high school in Lake Orion, Michigan. She attended college at Albion University. Jean was a stenographer at Pontiac Motor Division of GM for six years. She left her position at GM when she became the mother of two daughters, Susan Elizabeth and Phalicia Anne, both deceased.

Jean was a charter member of the Lake Orion Chapter of Rainbow for Girls and a member of the Lake Orion United Methodist Church where she was a founding member of the Shalom Project.

Jean loved tole painting, calligraphy, decorating, floral arranging, and she wove several award winning baskets.

Jean was supported and helped through recent times by her loving and caring cousins Hank and Esther Callahan, Phyllis and Mike Losert, Bonnie and Louie Nickels, Ruth and Mike Lyons, and constant companion, care giver and special friend, Jim Keiser.

Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Lake Orion United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home and from 10-11 a.m. at the church on Monday.

Donations may be offered to the Lake Orion United Methodist Church for the Kitchen Renovation and Sound System projects.