Tallmadge, Vicki Lee; 60, of Lake Orion

Vicki Lee Irwin-Tallmadge, of Orion, passed away May 15, 2019. She was 60-years-old. Vicki is the dear mother of Michele Caddick and Kyla Tallmadge (Dan Spencer), and Grandma Boo to Lauren Corbett. She is the life-long friend of Jim Tallmadge, and niece of Vera-Jean Crutchfield. She is also survived by extended family and friends.

Vicki dearly loved her daughters and grand-daughter and was truly grateful for close friendships. She retired from Guest House of Lake Orion, where she made many friends. In her free time, she enjoyed baking, gardening, shopping, and the company of her pets. Her caring nature, quick wit, and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 – 1 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Interment Square Lake Cemetery, Orion.

Suggested memorials to the family for a future memorial. Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.