Take a tour of DIA Inside Out through downtown Lake Orion

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Visitors to downtown Lake Orion may have noticed several new additions to the landscape in the past week.

On April 15, the Detroit Institute of Arts set up 10 featured works of art around downtown buildings and landmarks ranging from Lake Orion Village Hall to Lake Orion Lumber Company.

DIA Inside Out is expected to be another fun activity for visitors to enjoy during the annual Flower Fair, said Molly LaLone, executive director of the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority.

On May 10, the DDA will hold a red carpet and ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. at the Flint Street Alleyway. The Director of the DIA, Salvador Salort-Pons, will be in attendance to cut the ribbon and to lead the art walk at 2 p.m.

During the Flower Fair the DIA will also be holding an Art Workshop where you will be able to make paper flowers.

“The DIA is also working with the DDA to bring in a permanent piece of art,” said LaLone. “I’m delighted. The investment the DIA is putting into downtown Lake Orion is amazing, I want to thank everyone for their contributions.”

Visit downtownlakeorion.org/dia-inside-out/ for a detailed map depicting art work locations.

DIA inside out will be available to view throughout downtown Lake Orion until July 15.