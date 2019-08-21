Taco Fest to take over Canterbury Village this weekend

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Canterbury Village, long known affectionately for it’s Christmas store, Always Christmas, has continued to evolve into an event host and destination.

“We’re working hard to change Canterbury from a Christmas destination to 12 months of events,” said Keith Aldridge, owner of Canterbury Village.

With the transformation of Always Christmas to the Woodside Bible Church, the addition of Yates Cider Mill and the sheer number of recent events that have been held there, Canterbury Village has begun to establish itself as the premier event hub in the Orion area.

Over the past few months, Canterbury has hosted a Rib Fest, a Michigan Made Festival, a Hippie Festival and several other events.

According to Aldridge, these festivals have seen turnouts in the thousands, with Rib Fest attracting more than 20,000 people and the Michigan Made Festival more than 15,000.

This weekend, Canterbury will be transformed again to host Taco Fest Aug. 23-25.

“They say 96 percent of people love tacos, including me,” said event promoter Matt Flynn. “People enjoy food and like sampling food so they can come and try tacos one day and then come back and try more another day.”

Flynn and Aldridge have worked together to prepare a full lineup of daily activities, entertainment, food and beverage options for all three festival days.

Food/Beverages

It wouldn’t be Taco Fest without a wide array of tacos along with other mexican favorites and desserts.

Festival goers will have to opportunity to try tacos from more than 20 taco venders.

In addition to tacos, the festival will also have ice cream, burgers, roasted corn, deep fried treats and other concessions.

As for beverages, margaritas and sangrias will be flowing throughout the weekend, along with dozens of different tequilas and cervezas to try out as well.

Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available.

Entertainment

All three days will feature entertainment such as Lucha Libre wrestling, Mariachi bands, Mexican folk dancers and salsa dancing lessons.

There will also be a DJ on site keeping the tunes going throughout each day.

Contests

Show off your skills at a taco-eating contest, burrito rolling contest, best decorated sombrero contest and hot pepper eating contest. Additionally there will be a cutest Chihuahua contest and a singer/songwriter contest where entrants will perform their own song about a taco.

For specific times for the various contests and entertainment visit the Taco Fest website at www.michigantacofest.com.

Parking/Entry

Flynn and Aldridge stressed the importance of safety and accessibility for all those who attend the festival.

While Canterbury Village has a good amount of parking on site, Taco Fest is expected to get a lot of visitors throughout the weekend.

Because of this, once the lots at Canterbury fill up, parking and shuttle services will be available at Civic Center Park/Wildwood. Once that area fills up parking and shuttle services also be made available at Orion Oaks Elementary School on Joslyn Road.

Entry to the festival is $5. The fee allows Flynn and Aldridge to donate proceeds to the charity, Canine Companions, said Flynn.