Sweeney, Judith Ann; 79, formerly of Lake Orion

Judith Ann (Terrien) Sweeney, of Ortonville, passed from this life on January 1, 2020 at age 79. She was born February 27, 1940 in Pontiac to the late Gerald (Joe) and Natalie Terrien. Judy was the beloved wife of 59 years to Michael Sweeney. She was the loving mother of Brian Sweeney, and Kevin (Janet) Sweeney and loving grandmother of Dominik and Jocelyn. She was also the dear sister of Patty England and Jeri Carlson.

Judy met Mike, the love of her life, on a Friday night while going for pizza at Pasquale’s. And they spent many years together crusin’ in their street rods.

She attended Carpenter School which was a two room school house, and Lake Orion High School. Judy’s great work ethic led her to work at General Motors Company at Truck and Bus. After which, she became dedicated to raising a family. During her kids’ school years, she began volunteering at the schools and eventually hired into Carpenter School and then later Lake Orion High School.

Judy also spent time working at Pine Tree Elementary. Her time here was dear to her heart and she especially enjoyed the kids and was known for wearing a variety of different suspender “straps”, and the kids called her “granny.”

She was very generous and outgoing and loved hanging out with her family and friends; especially at the cabin or on one of their many adventures.

Judy enjoyed putting together puzzles, going to casinos, card games, playing Bingo and Yahtzee and Rummikub, and cooking big meals and sharing them with family. She also had a strong sense of justice and felt it worth arguing about.

She also could often be found cheering on the Lions, Tigers, and U of M teams.

Judy was a very caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and she will be dearly missed.

Family will receive visitors on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint Street, Lake Orion, with a Rosary at 4 p.m. Instate Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion until the time of her Mass at 11 a.m.