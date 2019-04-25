Sweeney, Charles “Bill”; 92, formerly of Lake Orion

Charles “Bill” Sweeney; of Oxford; passed away on April 23, 2019. He was 92-years-old. Bill is the loving husband of Jean Sweeney for over 69 years; loving father of Kelly (Mary) Sweeney and Koleen (Paul) Cook; loving grandfather of Matt Sweeney, Carly (Chris) Gronow, Raquel (Pierre) Cadourcy, Daniel Cook and Emily Ann Cook; and loving great grandfather of Harvey Cadourcy. He is also the loving brother of the late Marie Reynolds, the late Gloria Thurber, the late Patrick Sweeney, Mike (Judy) Sweeney, Margaret Denis, the late June Spear, Doris Ann (John) Pennala, the late Charlene Collins, the late Don Sweeney, Lee Ann Daly and Robert (Joanne) Sweeney.

Bill was born in Pontiac, the eldest of twelve siblings, to Charles and Florence Sweeney. After serving his county in the U.S. Airforce, he married his beloved wife Jean and settled in Lake Orion where he co-owned and operated Lake Orion Furniture and Appliance for 43 years. Bill was a woodworker, avid golfer, and enjoyed traveling the world with his wife. He was also a proud Irishman, Detroit Tigers fan, first president and founder of the Lake Orion Men’s Softball League, and served on the Board of Directors at Oxford Bank for many years.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lake Orion. Visitation will be on Friday from 3-5 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.