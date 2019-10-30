Suspect in Sagebrush Cantina theft arraigned, charged

The Lake Orion Police Department have identified and arrested a man suspected of stealing an employee’s purse at Sagebrush Cantina in downtown Lake Orion.

Leonza Lafayette Tipton III, 48, of Oxford Township, was arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30 before 52/3 District Court Magistrate Karen Holt on one count of Larceny in a Building, a four-year felony, and one count of Defrauding an Innkeeper, a 90-day misdemeanor, Lake Orion Police Chief Jerry Narsh said in a news release today.

Bond was set at $5,000, no 10 percent cash surety. Tipton’s next court appearance is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Nov.13 before Judge Nancy Carniak.

He remains in the Oakland County Jail.

On Oct. 25, Tipton reportedly entered Sagebrush Cantina, 28 S. Broadway St., around midnight. About 2:07 a.m., an employee was finishing her shift and set her purse on the bar while completing some tasks.

Tipton was captured on surveillance video taking the purse from the bar into the men’s room where he allegedly took money from the purse. He then left the restaurant without paying his bill, according to police.

The purse was found in the restaurant.

Surveillance images of the suspect were shared on the Lake Orion Police Department Facebook page and in the media on Oct. 28, requesting information on the identity of the suspect.

The suspect called the dispatch center later that evening, providing his name and asking, “Why is my picture being plastered all over the news for something that happened at Sagebrush?” Narsh said.

Tipton left his telephone number with the dispatch center and investigators tried to reach him but he would not return calls.

Investigators went to his home address but he was not at home. Continued messages were left throughout the night requesting that he contact LOPD investigators.

At 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 29, Tipton reportedly turned himself in at the Lake Orion Police Department and admitted to the crimes.

Tipton has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1990, Narsh said.