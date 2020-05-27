Suspect arrested in multiple Oakland County convenience store break-ins

Brandon Twp. man allegedly stole cigarettes, alcohol, a BB gun and a DTE meter

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Oakland County, Mich. – A man who allegedly broke into several convenience stores across north Oakland County, including one in Orion Township, is behind bars and could face up to 20 years in prison.

Nathan James Calhoun is the suspect in breaking and entering spree that stretched across Orion, Brandon and Independence townships in the early morning hours of May 17, according to new release from Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard’s office.

Calhoun, a 28-year old resident of Brandon Township, does have a prior conviction for Fleeing and Eluding, authorities said.

Calhoun is suspected in breaking into the Indianwood Junction Party Stop, 20 N. Baldwin Rd. in Orion Township, at 12:49 a.m. deputies received a call for a burglary alarm and upon arriving at the businesses discovered the front door glass had been broken and someone had entered the store.

Deputies did not find anyone inside the store and authorities collected evidence from the scene, police said.

At 1:52 a.m., deputies responded to the Mobile Gas Station at 1152 S. Ortonville Rd. in Brandon Township for a glass breakage alarm and found the business had been broken into, but no suspects were located.

At 2:07 a.m., Independence Township deputies were conducting extra surveillance of the Sunoco Gas Station at 7650 Ortonville Rd. due to the other break-ins which had been reported, when they saw a red 1998 Chevrolet Camaro leaving the area.

The deputies stopped the vehicle, driven by Calhoun, and discovered items from the break-ins including a bandana, latex gloves, burglary tools and items taken from the businesses.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies from Independence Township arrested Calhoun.

Detectives from Independence, Brandon, and Orion townships worked together processing evidence and the recovered stolen property, which included cigarettes, alcohol, a DTE meter, a BB gun and other miscellaneous items, according to a police report.

“The team of detectives are working on five other cases involving theft and break-ins from the same geographical area which all occurred within a four-hour window. Additional charges may be issued at a future date,” police said.

Sheriff’s Office detectives from Independence and Brandon townships arraigned Calhoun on May 19 via video at the 52-2 District Court in Clarkston in front of Magistrate Daniel Schouman. The charges were two counts of Breaking and Entering a Building with Intent which are 10-year felonies.

Calhoun received a $10,000 cash/surety 10 percent bond, meaning he will have to pay in order to be released from jail while awaiting his next court date. He will also be required to wear a tether prior to his release on bond.

Calhoun’s next court appearance is June 1 in front of Judge Joseph G. Fabrizio at the 52-2 District Court.