Suspect arraigned on open murder charges for fatal assault at GM Orion Assembly Plant

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — A man who allegedly killed a co-worker at the GM Orion Assembly Plant on Aug. 11 could face life in prison if convicted.

Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, is accused in the beating death of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, a resident of Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Bushi is a resident alien from Albania who was believed to be living out of his van and has no known permanent address, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail.

“As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Bushi was arraigned on a charge of open murder on Aug. 13.

52-1 District Court Magistrate Karen Liddle set a probable cause conference for Aug. 23 before 52-3 District Judge Julie Nicholson, and a preliminary examination date for Aug. 30, the sheriff’s office said.

Bushi, through an interpreter, requested a court-appointed attorney.

Bushi and Robertson were employed by a cleaning service contracted by General Motors and were not GM employees.

The two were working in a dock area of the plant at 455 Giddings Rd. in Orion Township when the incident occurred.

Deputies were dispatched to the plant at 1:37 a.m. Aug. 11 after receiving a report of an injured person at the facility.

When they arrived, they found Robertson unconscious and bleeding. Deputies and Orion Township Fire Department rescue personnel attempted various life-saving measures on Robertson but could not revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bushi was found standing in a dock area of the plant, not far from where Robertson’s body was found. He was arrested without incident, authorities said.

The item used in the assault was recovered. The incident and a possible motive remain under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

“This crime was horrifically brutal and violent and completely unacceptable,” Bouchard said. “We look forward to the defendant being convicted and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”