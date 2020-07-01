Supt. Ginopolis heads up list of LOCS retirees

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Lake Orion Community School’s honored this year’s retirees during their June 24 regular meeting, held via Zoom.

While traditionally the board invites all retirees to their in person-meeting to honor the teachers and staff who had given many years to the district, they were unable to continue this tradition this year due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

However, that didn’t hinder the board’s ability to honor their numerous retirees.

This year, LOCS will say goodbye to 21 retirees. These retirees include:

Carol Binggeser, Science Teacher at Scripps Middle School; Katherine Blaylock, Bus Assistant in the Transportation Department; Betsy Bonfield, Science Teacher at Waldon Middle School; Troy Campbell, Mechanic in the Transportation Department; Leona Dunnigan, Café Helper at Orion Oaks Elementary School; Kathleen Engelbrecht, Café Helper at Waldon Middle School; Marla Ernst, Food Service Director at the CERC building; Kathleen Goff, Paraeducator at Lake Orion High School; Jon Gray, Science Teacher Waldon Middle School; Lori Harris, Math Teacher at Waldon Middle School; Janet McGehee, Secretary at Orion Oaks Elementary School; Lucy Michalik, Paraeducator at the CERC building; Sharlene Pagel, ECC Instructor at Webber Elementary School; Jamie Pastwa, Special Ed Teacher at the CERC building; Nancy Secor, Kindergarten Teacher at Paint Creek Elementary School; Maxine Shonk, ELA Teacher at Waldon Middle School; Deborah Smith, CC Asst Provider at Carpenter Elementary School; Kevin Stone, Business Teacher at LOHS; Patricia Tarkington, Secretary at Waldon Middle School; Mark Vagi, Paraeducator at Blanche Sims Elementary School and Lynette Van Houzen, Secretary at the CERC building.

Together, these 21 individuals had a total of 452 years of service in the district, said Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Rick Arnett.

“We do appreciate all they’ve done for us. Their commitment to the district is obvious with those number of years of service,” said Arnett. “We wish them the best in the future and (we’re) sorry that we couldn’t honor them in a more personal way, in person, but we wish them the best.”

In addition to these 21 teachers and staff who are retiring, LOCS also said farewell to Superintendent Marion Ginopolis, who is also retiring this year.

“On behalf of many of the many thousands of student’s lives and their families you touched in one way or another, the many hundreds of district staff and so many roles, the Lake Orion Community and the Board of Education, we thank you for all you’ve done for our community,” said Board President Jim Weidman.

“You have left a mighty big pair of shoes in Julie’s (Olko, executive assistant to the superintendent) office for the next superintendent. We wish you well in the next step in life’s adventure and we know, after seeing you in action, there will be many more adventures. “Thank you for everything and we wish you well,” Weidman said.

Ginopolis’s last day was officially June 30.