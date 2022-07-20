Supt. Ben Kirby receives ‘highly effective’ rating in mid-year evaluation

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community School’s Board of Education presented the results of their mid-year superintendent evaluation, giving Superintendent Ben Kirby a “highly effective” rating after the 2021-22 school year.

Kirby was hired by the board in July of 2020.

“The Lake Orion Board of Education has conducted the annual review of the superintendent of schools. The thorough review process was conducted during multiple work sessions by the board and results have been shared with our superintendent,” said board President Jim Weidman.

“The year in review will serve a two-fold purpose. First, as an annual review as we conclude the 12 months since our last review, and secondly as a mid-term update as we transition our review period from the school calendar to a January to December evaluation period moving forward.”

Kiby received an overall ‘effective’ rating for the 2020-21 school year.

“I’m pleased to report that we have a superintendent that has demonstrated much success in leading Lake Orion Community Schools again in 2021-22. In all measured evaluation categories, Ben (Kirby) achieved ‘highly effective’ ratings,” Weidman said.

“The board thanks Ben (Kirby) for all his good work over the last year and looks forward to the coming year with anticipation of continued success under his leadership as we implement the recently approved strategic plan for Lake Orion Community Schools.”

For Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education meeting times and information, visit the district website, lakeorionschools.org.